Google Drive gets Gemini AI "nudges" for Workspace users

Google Workspace customers are receiving new Gemini-powered nudges. Nudges are prominent buttons placed throughout Google Drive. They give you quick access to Gemini-powered features including summarizing folders and files in Drive, asking about the content, and learning more about Gemini in Drive.

The announcement came on the same day that Google finally unveiled Drive for Windows on Arm devices.

To use these nudges, your admin needs to have enabled Workspace smart features. In Europe and Japan, these are turned off, but can be enabled by following the instructions in this Google Help page.

Even if smart features are enabled, you may not see nudges as an end user as they’re shown dynamically based on the contents of your Drive. For example, if folders don't have much in them, then you probably won't see nudges. Additionally, even if smart features are enabled, you may not see nudges if your Workspace hasn’t received the update yet.

Google said that Workspaces on the Rapid Release domain started getting the feature yesterday, March 24th, while Workspaces on the Scheduled Release domain will get it from April 24th. It is available for customers on Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on, Google One AI Premium, or those who previously purchased Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise.

Gemini in Drive offers opportunities for businesses to be more productive. Instead of looking for a needle in a haystack, Gemini can be used to help you find what you're looking for quicker. Nudges have the potential to help all users leverage Gemini in Drive and boost their productivity.

To learn more, head over to the Google Workspace blog post.