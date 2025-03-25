Google announces new improvements coming to Google Slides

In a recent blog post, Google announced new improvements coming to Google Slides. Now, in Slides, when you select multiple objects, resizing your selection will scale everything proportionally while maintaining visual clarity.

Fonts, borders, shadows, and other attributes will adjust seamlessly, eliminating the need for manual tweaks and ensuring a more consistent design experience.

Also, if you have multiple overlapping objects in your slides, Google is making it easier to select specific items. Now, when you hover over an object, you'll see an outline.

However, there are a couple of things to note regarding the improvements:

These features work only in edit mode in Slides, not during presentation mode.

Proportional scaling applies to object groups and multiple object selections when using corner handles (side handles function as usual).

Object selection can also be scaled using the format options sidebar resize controls.

Google says these features will start rolling out gradually for users on the Rapid Release domains starting on March 24, 2025, with full visibility expected within 15 days.

If you're on a Scheduled Release domain, you'll start seeing the update on April 14, 2025, rolling out gradually over 15 days. Rapid Release users get new features as soon as Google pushes them out, while Scheduled Release users have to wait at least a week after that.

Not sure which release track your organization is on? You can check in the Google Admin console. If you don’t have access, your IT department or Google Workspace admin should be able to help.

Google Workspace, which Slides is a part of, has been getting a lot of updates lately, particularly in relation to AI. The suite got a price increase in January for Business and Enterprise Workspace customers, which added AI features like "Take notes for me" in Meet.