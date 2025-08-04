Google expands NotebookLM access to all Workspace for Education users

Google has today announced that it is broadening access to NotebookLM, its AI-powered learning tool, making it available to all Google Workspace for Education users, regardless of age. The expansion brings AI-assisted study features into classrooms and remote learning environments, globally.

NotebookLM, which falls under the Google Workspace for Education Terms of Service, benefits from enterprise-grade data protections. According to the tech giant, user data is neither reviewed by humans nor used to train AI models, ensuring privacy and compliance for educational institutions.

Described as an "AI-powered thinking partner," NotebookLM helps users better understand and engage with learning materials. Educators and students alike can upload lesson plans, curriculum standards, lecture notes, or course readings to generate real-time summaries, guided lesson plans, quizzes, discussion prompts, and audio overviews, making study more accessible and dynamic.

NotebookLM supports over 35 languages and is available in more than 180 regions where the Gemini API is enabled. Users can only upload content from Google Workspace sources they have permission to access, and sharing is restricted within their organisation, with the option to set granular notebook-level permissions.

Importantly, this AI-powered tool is also designed with regulatory compliance in mind, including adherence to standards such as FERPA and COPPA, reinforcing its suitability for educational use.

The app is designated as a Core Service within Google Workspace for Education and is enabled by default for all institutions using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus editions. Moreover, admins retain full control over its availability and can choose to enable or disable access for specific users through the Admin console.

The full rollout begins August 4, 2025, and will be visible to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains within one to four days. For more information on NotebookLM, including setup and management options, visit the dedicated webpage here.