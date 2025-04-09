Google flexes its AI dominance with a slew of announcements at Google Next '25

At Google Next '25, Google announced its significant momentum in the AI market while unveiling a suite of new updates aimed at businesses and developers. The company highlighted impressive growth metrics: over four million developers now utilize Gemini, Vertex AI usage has surged 20-fold year-over-year (driven by models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo), and Google Workspace delivers over two billion AI-powered assists to business users monthly.

Building on this momentum, Google announced several key advancements:

Ironwood is Google’s 7th-generation TPU that is built for inference and will be available later this year. Google claims that Ironwood will offer five times more peak compute capacity and 192 GB per chip, six times the high-bandwidth memory capacity compared to the last-generation Trillium TPU. Ironwood scales up to 9,216 liquid-cooled chips linked with Inter-Chip Interconnect (ICI) networking spanning nearly 10 MW.

is Google’s 7th-generation TPU that is built for inference and will be available later this year. Google claims that Ironwood will offer five times more peak compute capacity and 192 GB per chip, six times the high-bandwidth memory capacity compared to the last-generation Trillium TPU. Ironwood scales up to 9,216 liquid-cooled chips linked with Inter-Chip Interconnect (ICI) networking spanning nearly 10 MW. Lyria is a new text-to-music model now available on Vertex AI that can generate high-fidelity audio with rich, detailed compositions across a range of musical genres.

is a new text-to-music model now available on Vertex AI that can generate high-fidelity audio with rich, detailed compositions across a range of musical genres. The Veo 2 video generation model now supports new editing and camera controls, allowing developers to refine and repurpose video content with precision.

video generation model now supports new editing and camera controls, allowing developers to refine and repurpose video content with precision. The Chirp 3 audio generation model now supports Instant Custom Voice, which can create custom voices with just 10 seconds of audio input.

audio generation model now supports Instant Custom Voice, which can create custom voices with just 10 seconds of audio input. The Imagen 3 image generation model now comes with improved inpainting capabilities for reconstructing missing or damaged portions of an image.

image generation model now comes with improved inpainting capabilities for reconstructing missing or damaged portions of an image. Google is introducing the Agent Development Kit (ADK) , an open-source framework that will allow developers to create agents, and the new Agent2Agent (A2A) open protocol that gives agents a common language to work with other agents.

, an open-source framework that will allow developers to create agents, and the new open protocol that gives agents a common language to work with other agents. Google announced Gemini 2.5 Flash , a new mainstream model with low latency and cost efficiency.

, a new mainstream model with low latency and cost efficiency. Google is bringing together all its security products for threat intelligence, security operations, cloud security, and secure enterprise Browse into a new, single AI-powered security solution called Unified Security .

. Google is making its Cloud Wide Area Network (Cloud WAN) high-speed, low-latency network accessible to enterprises worldwide.

high-speed, low-latency network accessible to enterprises worldwide. Significant improvements were announced for Gemini in Google Workspace, alongside the debut of Google Workspace Flow, a new workflow automation tool positioned as a competitor to Microsoft Power Automate. You can read more about it here.

These updates underscore Google's strategy to provide comprehensive, AI-powered solutions targeting both developers and enterprise customers. Maintaining this momentum is crucial for Google to remain a leader in the AI market, especially with growing competition from Chinese and other open source startups.