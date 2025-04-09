Google brings a new AI automation tool and more for its Workspace apps

At Cloud Next 2025, Google announced new AI features for its Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, and others. A highlight among the pack is the Google Workspace Flow, which uses AI to automate multi-step processes and research, analyze, and generate content.

Workspace Flows can handle specialized tasks by working with Gemini Gems. It can get context from the files stored in Google Drive and use custom-trained Gems to take the next steps. For example, you can use the feature to review policy documents before approving a request.

You can use plain language prompts to command the feature, and "it will design and build sophisticated, logic-driven flows—no complex coding or configuration needed," Google said. This can help reduce time spent on routine tasks like manually updating spreadsheets, analyzing documents for information, and chasing approvals.

Google Workspace Flows is rolling out to customers enrolled in the alpha program. The feature works across Google apps, and the company is working with partners to bring third-party integration. Moving on, Google Docs is getting new audio features that let you create full audio versions of your documents or choose podcast-style overviews to get key highlights.

The search giant said the new addition is inspired by the popularity of audio overviews in NotebookLM and will be available in alpha over the coming weeks. While creating audio overviews in Google Docs, you can pick a custom name and change the color/size of its button.

After 'Help me write,' Google Docs is getting another text-generator feature called 'Help me refine.' As the name suggests, the AI tool is designed to help with formatting consistency, improve the structure of your piece, make your points clearer, or strengthen your arguments. Google said Help me refine will be available in its alpha version later this quarter.

A similar offering for Google Sheets, called 'Help me analyze,' is also arriving later this year. It helps you get started, points out interesting trends from spreadsheet data, suggests next steps for exploring further, and generates interactive charts from your data.

The AI-powered video creation app Google Vids is getting the ability to generate high-quality original video clips from scratch, which will be available in alpha in the coming weeks. It can help generate specific shots to illustrate a point, add visual flair, or clips with realistic motion and diverse styles to improve your content.

Gemini in Google Meet will be updated later this quarter with new capabilities to help you stay up-to-date with meetings and understand the conversation effectively. For instance, you can ask questions like "What did I miss?" after getting in late at a meeting.

Another feature making its way to Labs over the coming weeks is support for Gemini in Google Chat conversations. You can trigger the chatbot using @Gemini in any conversation and ask it to create a detailed summary, highlight open questions, key decisions, and more.

Speaking of AI, Google also worked with Sphere Studios and Warner Bros. to recreate the classic The Wizard of Oz for the 16K LED screen inside the Las Vegas Sphere.