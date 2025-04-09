AMD launches Ryzen 8945HX, 8940HX, 8840HX, and 8745HX mobile gaming processors

AMD has announced new Ryzen 8000HX premium mobile gaming processors today. The new SKUs are the newest entrants to the high performance HX family which is designed for high performance gaming and other tasks. The company in fact expects nothing short of delivering "desktop-level performance in portable form factors for gamers and creators on the go."

These processors are built on the 5nm "Zen 4" microarchitecture. Speaking of processors, the Ryzen 8000 HX lineup comprises four models: Ryzen 9 8945HX, Ryzen 9 8940HX, Ryzen 7 8840HX, and Ryzen 7 8745HX.

Key features of these processors include up to 16 cores and 32 threads for multitasking, rendering, and gaming performance. Additionally, integrated RDNA 2 architecture on-board graphics are meant to handle light gaming, video playback, and other desktop tasks.

While AMD has historically referred to their CPUs with integrated graphics as "APUs" or accelerated processing units, the company has made a distinction now to only refer to ones with more powerful versions of the iGP as APUs.

The specs of the Ryzen 8000HX parts are given below:

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics cTDP Ryzen 9 8945HX 16c / 32t Up to 5.4 / 2.5 GHz 80 MB 2CU 610M 55-75 watts Ryzen 9 8940HX 16c / 32t Up to 5.3 / 2.4 GHz 80 MB 2CU 610M 55-75 watts Ryzen 7 8840HX 12c /24t Up to 5.1 / 2.9 GHz 76 MB 2CU 610M 45-75 watts Ryzen 7 8745HX 8c / 16t Up to 5.1 / 3.6 GHz 40 MB 2CU 610M 45-75 watts

In terms of memory, they support DDR5-5200 speeds in the SODIMM form factor and support PCIe Gen5.