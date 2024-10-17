Google Flights adds "Cheapest" tab for budget travelers

Google Flights, a tool that helps users find and compare flight prices, has introduced a new feature to make finding the lowest fares even easier. The new "Cheapest" tab will present users with more travel options, potentially saving them more money.

While Google Flights typically displays flight options based on a mix of price and convenience, some users prioritize finding the absolute cheapest fares, even if it means sacrificing some convenience. This new feature caters to those users. For instance, a third-party booking site might offer a lower price than the airline itself, or flying from a different airport in the same city could result in significant savings. The "Cheapest" tab will highlight these kinds of deals. This new tab will be rolled out globally over the next two weeks.

It's important to note that options in the "Cheapest" tab might involve longer layovers, self-transfers, or booking different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites. However, for those prioritizing savings, these trade-offs might be acceptable.

Last month, Google Flights also added other features aimed at helping users save money. For example, the new Explore map allows users to browse deals around the world without specifying a destination. By entering their starting city and leaving the destination blank, users can click the Explore icon to see a map displaying flight prices based on their starting airport. Google Flight's Track price feature will email users when prices are low for flights anytime in the next three to six months. Additionally, Google Flights date grid and price graph help users see how prices fluctuate depending on the travel date.

With these new features, Google Flights continues to be a valuable tool for travelers seeking the best deals. By offering a range of options and transparent pricing information, it enables users to make informed decisions and potentially save money on their next trip.