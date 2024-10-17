Meta is laying off employees once again, including those from WhatsApp, Instagram, and more

Meta is laying off employees across several of its key divisions, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and its VR and AR division — Reality Labs. The layoffs come as Meta is trying to become more efficient at handling its operations.

Over the past couple of years, Meta has faced a lot of challenges like slower growth in users, and competition from other social media platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously mentioned that the company needs to streamline its operations and make better use of its resources, and called 2023 "the year of efficiency."

The exact number of people affected by these layoffs isn't really public. However, the layoffs are part of the job cuts that have happened since late 2022, when Meta had first cut its workforce by 21,000 employees.

A Meta spokesperson stated to The Verge,

“Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy. This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.”

Meta's first round of layoffs began in November 2022, when it first laid off around 11,000 employees. Then in March 2023, Meta laid off another 10,000 when Zuckerberg stated that he intended the company to be a "leaner org".

Zuckerberg said at that time:

A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling. We will become an even greater magnet for the most talented people. That’s why in our Year of Efficiency, we are focused on canceling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and making every organization as lean as possible.

Then came the third round of layoffs where the Facebook company laid off another 6,000 and all of these layoffs reportedly saved billions of dollars. The recent layoffs mark Meta's fifth round of layoffs, and while we don't know the exact numbers, Meta is helping those laid off to find newer opportunities among other benefits.

