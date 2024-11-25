Google launches chess exhibit and more before FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

Later today, in Singapore, defending chess champion Ding Liren will face off against India's Gukesh Dommaraju in the first of 14 games of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. The Title Sponsor of this event is Google and to mark the event it has launched Beyond the Board on Google Arts & Culture.

The digital exhibition highlights the history of chess from the sixth century to the modern day, as well as the impact AI is having on the game. The feature was curated by Woman Grandmaster Anna Burtasova and includes photos, rare scoresheets, and artworks that show off the evolution of the game and its key figures.

Aside from this, Google Labs is launching a new AI experiment called GenChess that lets you reimagine the traditional chess set by providing a text prompt such as "sushi" or "mountain climbing". The engine uses Imagen 3 to create a unique chess set. It'll be available this week.

For any subscribers of Google's Gemini Advanced AI, the company will launch a new Gem called Chess Champ next month which will let you test your chess abilities against Gemini. With this, you'll be able to talk about your game with Gemini and essentially use it like a coach.

Finally, Google announced "Chatting Chess" a new segment on the FIDE livestream that will use Gemini to help explain what's going on during the game where there will be lots of intricate positions played. Chatting Chess will also offer insightful commentary and fascinating chess trivia.

The first game of the event is due to start at 9 a.m. UTC or 5 p.m. Singapore time where the game will be held, that's just a couple of hours from now. FIDE's YouTube page will have two live streams available, one just showing the game, and the other with the excellent hosts David Howell and Jovanka Houska, who expertly explain to the audience what's happening on the board.

Source: Google and FIDE