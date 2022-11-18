Google Maps AR feature Live View is going live next week in London, New York and more cities

Google Maps helps you explore new places and get critical information about locations like the weather, traffic, and busyness. Now, you can even explore such places in moments via its Augmented Reality (AR) feature called Live View. It is going live next week in places like London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo and will work on both, Android and iOS.

Earlier, you could choose between the fastest and most fuel-efficient route through Google Map's eco-friendly navigation feature. Going a step further, you'll now be able to discover what’s around you more intuitively through the new Maps Live View feature. Google claims, upon accessing it, you'll see landmarks, street names, restaurants, ATMs, and hotels with proper markings, overlay arrows, and directions, so you never feel lost. Just tap on the Camera icon adjacent to the Microphone button in the Google Maps app and get started!

In addition to the above, if you own an electric vehicle, Google Maps will make it even easier to find the best charging station for your car. Just look for EV charging stations inside the search and select the fast charge filter to get the list of stations with chargers 50kW or higher. You can also filter for stations by plug type that is compatible with your car. However, this facility will be available in those countries only where EV charging stations are available.

Lastly, Maps is also adding an accessibility option - Wheelchair. It will inform people whether the destination place is accessible by wheelchair or not. It’s already available globally on Android and iOS.