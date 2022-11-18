Microsoft updates Surface Duo and Duo 2 with new firmware, AT&T version gets Android 12L

After releasing Android 12L for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 last month, Microsoft is back with another monthly update for its Android smartphones. However, changelogs are less exciting this time unless you have the first-gen Surface Duo for AT&T, which is now ready to move from Android 11 to 12L.

What is new in the November 2022 update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2?

Not much. Microsoft says the latest release "addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin for November 2022." Unfortunately, there are no device-specific improvements, new features, or fixes.

Surface Duo Surface Duo 2 Software Version 2022.817.13 2022.817.23 Update Info This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—November 2022. This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—November 2022.

However, if you have the original Surface Duo for AT&T, you can finally update to Android 12L, which contains a massive list of changes, new Windows 11-inspired UI, fresh features, and performance improvements.

Surface Duo AT&T Software Version 2022.815.152 Update Info This update: Upgrades the Android operating system to Android 12L for foldable devices. For general information about Android 12, see Android 12.

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—October 2022. New Surface Duo features: New Fluent UI—redesigned Quick Settings and Settings, refreshed Microsoft feed design, new acrylic system effects.

Windows accent color styles and dynamic theming based on chosen wallpaper.

New Windows inspired wallpaper.

Pen menu for Surface Slim Pen 2. For more info, see Use Surface Slim Pen with Surface Duo.

Transfer Microsoft Teams meeting through the Time widget. For more info, see Transfer Teams meetings to Surface Duo.

You can download the latest Surface Duo firmware update by heading to Settings > System Update. Keep in mind that firmware updates for Surface devices (including Windows-based) are non-uninstallable, so always check lists of known issues. Microsoft says the November 2022 update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 has no apparent problems, so everyone should be good after installing it.

In case you missed it, the Surface Duo 2 recently got one step closer to being capable of running Windows 11 almost as well as its older sibling. A new set of drivers has enabled more capabilities, although the project remains far from being ready for daily use.