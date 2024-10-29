Google Maps on Android Auto gets a massive update for Ford EVs

Google and Ford entered a multi-year deal earlier this year. As a part of this collaboration, a massive Android Auto update is rolling out for Ford's electric vehicles, making navigation and finding charging stations easier. In a LinkedIn post, Ford's Product Manager, Anthony Phillips, announced the new Android Auto update and also outlined all the features coming to Ford EVs.

Currently, the new Android Auto update is available only for Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning drivers. Thanks to this collaboration, these Ford EV vehicle owners will have access to locate nearby charging stops and will also allow users to track the battery levels through Google Maps on Android Auto.

One of the most notable upgrades in Google Maps on Android Auto is the option to display the estimated battery levels. Users choose a destination, and Google Maps will show you how much battery will remain when you reach your location. Google and Ford teased this feature back in January at CES 2024, and it is now rolling out. Previously, the feature was only available on vehicles with built-in Android Automotive system and is now available on Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

Additionally, the update will also provide Android Auto users to view compatible Tesla Superchargers in their locations. In the LinkedIn post, Anthony said, "The update also allows Android Auto customers to view compatible Tesla Supercharger locations to charge at with an adapter while driving in a Ford electric vehicle and using Google Maps. This includes enroute preconditioning of the battery when navigating to a DC fast charger and being able to see available chargers along the route."

Beyond navigation, the Ford EVs are also receiving an update that will optimize the battery for charging while en route to the charging station. On top of this, the updates also bring some improvements, such as showing amenities at the charging stations and Google Maps will also recommend a "minimum recommended charge" for reaching certain destinations.

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners should download the latest update on their infotainment system and also upgrade the Android Auto app to experience the new features.