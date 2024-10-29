Netflix's 'Moments' feature lets you revisit and share your favorite scenes

There are many times when you might have wanted to share your favorite scene from a movie or a show that you're watching on Netflix with loved ones. However, to rewatch a specific moment on Netflix, you typically need to scrub through the timeline to locate the scene.

Not anymore! Netflix is introducing a new feature that allows you to share your favorite scenes from a show or movie with just a tap. In an official blog post, the streaming giant Netflix announced the rollout of the "Moments" feature on its mobile app. It is available on the Netflix iOS app and is scheduled for release on Android devices in the coming weeks.

With the new Netflix "Moments" feature, users can bookmark specific scenes from a movie or web show they are watching. These scenes can be bookmarked to watch them later, right from the moment the scene starts, and even share them with their friends and family members through various social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Messages app, or copy the link and share them anywhere.

Netflix explains, "Let’s say you’re watching the latest season of Bridgerton on your phone and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage. All you have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab."

According to a statement given to The Verge, Netflix spokesperson Dorian Rosenburg said, "The number of Moments you can save depends on the length of the content. However, there’s plenty of space to save your favorite Moments, so most members won’t need to worry about a limit when it comes to saving across multiple shows and movies."

For now, the Netflix "Moments" feature is limited to mobile apps. However, the company has mentioned that the feature will expand to Android and other platforms shortly, "offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature."