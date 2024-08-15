Google reveals more improvements to its experimental AI Overviews

Earlier this year, Google unveiled AI Overviews which use Google's Gemini AI to synthesize an answer based on web results relevant to your question. It finally brought the power of generative AI to the traditional Google Search experience.

The first new feature lets you save a specific AI Overview for future reference. For anyone who has tried generative AI, you'll know that responses can change so it's nice that with AI Overviews you can save good responses for future reference. From now on, just look for the save button underneath AI Overviews and when you conduct the same search again that same AI Overview will appear in your results. You can also see saved AI Overviews by tapping your profile icon from Search and going to your Interests page. This feature is currently available for English queries in the US.

The second new feature is pretty great. If you are searching for topics you are new to and get presented with an AI Overview, you will now be able to simplify the language with a single tap. This will help decode technical jargon and have it be replaced with more general and understandable language. This feature too is only available for English searches in the US.

Finally, Google is introducing more ways to check out relevant websites related to your search. On the desktop, you'll see a right-hand link display for AI Overviews to click through to source material. On mobile, these sources will appear as site icons in the upper right. Google is also testing the addition of relevant links within the AI Overviews text.

Google said it's keen to put links in front of people because it has noticed users visiting a more diverse set of websites for help with their complex questions. People who click on AI Overview links are also more likely to spend more time reading the website, which is good for website owners as these clicks are of higher quality. Early testing shows that this is driving higher traffic to publisher websites.

In addition to these new features, Google said that it's bringing AI Overviews to six new countries: the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. Google has also added language support for each of these countries.