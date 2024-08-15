Rumors claim another Microsoft game is making a PlayStation 5 debut soon

Earlier this year, Microsoft released four of its older games, which were published for its Xbox and PC platforms, to other consoles, including Sony's PlayStation 5. Now, there are new rumors from usually reliable sources that Microsoft will announce next week that another one of its Xbox PC games will be making its way to the PS5 platform.

Noted Xbox game leaker "shinobi602" posted some messages on the Resetera forums this week that hinted strongly that Microsoft would be announcing that one of its games, which would be"a big one at least," would be revealed next week for the PS5. Next week also happens to be when Gamescom will be held in Cologne, Germany, and Microsoft has already stated it would have a huge presence on the event's exhibit floor.

So, what Microsoft Xbox game will be revealed as coming to the PlayStation 5 console? There have been some online rumors that it could be Playground Games' arcade racing title, Forza Horizon 5. However, Windows Central's Jez Cordon claims that is not the case in his article on this rumor. It's possible Microsoft could make this reveal as part of Gamecom's Opening Night Live streaming event. That will happen on Tuesday, August 20, starting at 2 pm Eastern time.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched four of its Xbox Game Studios titles for the PS4 and PS5 consoles: Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment. Grounded and Pentiment were also launched for Nintendo's Switch handheld console.

Rare's Sea of Thieves, the only game on that list that's still being updated, received a surge of new players for its PS5 console debut on April 30. It became the fourth best-selling video game in the United States for that month and the sixth best-selling game in the US in May.