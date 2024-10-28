Google Search expanding AI Overviews to more than 100 countries

Google Search's AI Overviews feature offers a quick overview of a topic and provides links for users to learn more. Google first introduced the AI Overviews feature through the Google Search Labs program. During Google I/O 2024, Google expanded the AI Overviews feature to everyone in the U.S. In August, Google expanded the feature to the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. Based on positive feedback from billions of AI overviews, Google is now expanding the feature to over a billion people by the end of the year.

To achieve this goal, Google is expanding the availability of AI Overviews to over 100 countries. Additionally, Google is expanding its language support to include Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. With this expanded language support, users in supported regions will get AI Overviews in these languages.

In August, Google introduced several new improvements to the AI Overviews feature. Google now displays links to relevant websites within AI Overviews, with a right-hand link display on desktop and a tap of the site icons in the upper right corner on mobile. Google also rolled out in-line links that appear directly within the text of AI Overviews to increase traffic to supporting websites.

Google recently added the ability for users to "save" a specific AI Overview for future reference. To access saved AI Overviews, users can tap the profile icon in Search and go to the Interests page. Also, Google now offers a new option on some AI Overviews to simplify the language easily with a single tap or click.

Google also introduced ads in AI Overviews early this month. The ads are now appearing for select queries for mobile users in the U.S.

With its continued expansion and improvements, Google's AI Overviews is becoming an increasingly useful tool for users seeking quick and comprehensive information on a wide range of topics.