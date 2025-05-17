Google reverses course after blocking Nextcloud Files app

Google has reversed course after effectively crippling the Nextcloud Files app on Android for users who installed it via the Google Play Store, a decision that many, including Nextcloud, felt was an abuse of power. The problem that prevented the app from uploading anything other than media files stemmed from Google revoking the app's crucial "All files access" permission. This permission, which Nextcloud had used since 2016, was denied for an app update in September 2024, with Google citing "security concerns" and advising the company to use "a more privacy-aware replacement" such as the Storage Access Framework (SAF) or the MediaStore API.

Nextcloud found this explanation unconvincing, especially since it had appealed the decision since mid-2024 with no productive engagement from Google. So a few days back, Nextcloud went public with a scathing blog post detailing its frustrating battle with the tech giant.

The blog post specifically pointed to the EU Commission's recent hefty fines against Apple and Meta for violations of the Digital Markets Act, arguing that Google's actions against its app reeked of similar anti-competitive behavior. The company lamented what it saw as preferential treatment for Big Tech's services, stating:

Google, Apple, and Microsoft have been repeatedly fined for abusing their gatekeeper position, hampering competitors like Nextcloud. This is not about security; it is about protecting their own services and advertising revenue. It is a clear example of Big Tech abusing its power to the detriment of users and competition.

Just days later, a seemingly embarrassed Google offered to restore the permission. Andy Schertzinger, Director of Engineering at Nextcloud, confirmed this to The Register, saying, "Google has decided to restore the permissions to our Android app so we can bring back the full file syncing functionality." Nextcloud anticipates releasing an updated app with full functionality shortly.

The Register also noted that it had asked Google, the "ad slinger" as it put it, for an explanation for the original revocation, querying whether it was an automated error or an overzealous reviewer, but had not received a response by its publication time.