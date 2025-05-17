iPhone 17 Air battery capacity revealed, and it's absolutely disappointing

iPhone 17 Air is Apple's upcoming take on ultra-thin phones, and it's expected to join the iPhone lineup this year, potentially replacing Plus variants. Despite all the benefits of ultra-thin phones, like being easy to carry, they have a significant downside: battery capacity. As it turns out, the iPhone 17 Air's battery capacity is going to make many Apple fans think twice.

According to a new report by a Korean source, the iPhone 17 Air battery has a capacity of 2,800 mAh, which is noticeably lower than the current 3,561 mAh battery on iPhone 16. This is also the second-lowest battery capacity among Apple iPhones since the iPhone X, which had a capacity of 2,716 mAh.

If the iPhone 17 Air launches with a 2,800 mAh battery, it will struggle against its direct rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 3,900 mAh battery. Samsung says this battery should last for a day, but for the iPhone 17 Air, you should probably lower your expectations even more.

Scratching inches from phones comes at a cost, and in the case of ultra-thin phones, you need to trade off battery capacity to get a thinner phone. Meanwhile, the durability of slim phones is another problem you must keep up with.

However, the reason behind the iPhone 17 Air's lower battery capacity compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge might lie in its thickness. While the S25 Edge boasts a thickness of 5.8mm, the Korean source claims the iPhone 17 Air is 5.5 mm thick and weighs approximately 145g. A slimmer design means there would be less space for the battery.

Some rumors also suggest that Apple might use a denser battery or employ artificial intelligence to improve battery life in the iPhone 17 Air. We should probably take these claims with a grain of salt for now.

What do you think about the iPhone 17 Air's battery capacity? Are you willing to sacrifice battery capacity to achieve a slim design?