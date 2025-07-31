Here are all the new features added to Microsoft 365 Copilot in July 2025

We have already talked about all the new features added to Microsoft Excel, Teams, and Intune during July 2025. And with the month drawing to a close, we only have Microsoft 365 Copilot left to cover, so without further ado, let's dive right in.

This time around, there are 15 new capabilities in total. Broadly speaking, 4 are intended for admins and the rest are for consumers. We'll start with the admin-facing capabilities which include a preview of the agent's usage report, which also covers Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Chat in the Microsoft 365 admin center. There are also new controls in place for budget thresholds for Copilot usage along with configurable alerts, a new Copilot Search experience, and a separate setting for IT admins to pin Microsoft 365 Copilot to the Windows Taskbar for their organization's members.

Other enhancements include the ability to drill down to your direct team or an indirect group in the Copilot Dashboard to monitor and compare adoption and impact. Organizations can also govern agents more strictly through embedded knowledge sources and enforcement of Purview policies. Finally, Purview now offers more visibility and control over Copilot and other AI agents.

Switching gears to the consumer-facing side of Copilot, we have voice interaction with Copilot Chat on mobile landing and, enhancements to the conversation history through unification across platforms, both landing next month. Interpreter powered by Copilot has also arrived in Teams, and so has the ability to use Copilot during a live Teams call, which is useful when you are not allowed to record or transcribe a meeting.

On the side of Office applications, we have audio overviews for content written in Word, the ability to preserve formatting while generating content, and a brief prompt history in the drafting experience. Meanwhile, classic Outlook customers will soon be able to leverage agents in Copilot, while PowerPoint users utilizing Copilot can already reference Excel files and use them as a source.

That's not all, though. If you want to view the entire change log, check out Microsoft's massive roundup here.