Here's how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today

Over one and a half hours of world premieres, first looks, and gameplay slices from upcoming Xbox first- and third-party games are incoming from Microsoft just a few hours from now. The highly anticipated Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase for 2022 comes in as the biggest event of this non-E3 June, here's how you can watch it.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is confirmed to be 95-minutes long, and it goes live at 10am PT / 1pm ET today, June 12. The many channels of Xbox and Bethesda will be streaming the show, including across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, Steam, and TikTok. Accessibility-focused and regional portals from the companies as well as watch parties from creators are also broadcasting the show.

— Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2022

With Mixer's UHD streams now being a distant memory, the highest quality any platform will be broadcasting the show is 1080p at 60FPS. Microsoft has assured fans that 4K 60FPS versions of everything being shown at the showcase will premiere on the Xbox YouTube channel soon after.

As for what can be expected, Starfield is guaranteed to show up. Expect a big chunk of gameplay alongside commentary from Todd Howard of this long-awaited space RPG. Redfall will probably show up here too with its first gameplay, alongside Forza Horizon 5's expansion reveal.

Obsidian's RPG Avowed is a fan favorite to show up at the presentation, and we may also get a glimpse of what 343 has been working on for the next Halo Infinite campaign chapter. A new Sea of Thieves update unveiling, though Pirates of the Caribbean from last year is hard to beat, gameplay from Just Cause developer's Xbox exclusive Contraband, MachineGames' Indiana Jones game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and many more projects can easily show up.

Of course, surprise announcements, upcoming games from third-party studios, and hordes of reveals for Xbox Game Pass will be sprinkled in throughout the showcase. While the acquisition is still not complete, we may see some form of Activision Blizzard presence here as well. Don't forget Microsoft is also planning an Extended Showcase of its games.