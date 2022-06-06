Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is getting an additional 'Extended' show on June 14

Microsoft already announced June 12 as the date its big blowout games showcase of 2022 will happen, but it seems the studios at Xbox and Bethesda need even more time to present all their wares. The company today announced that following the main event, an Extended edition will air on June 14.

Inventively titled the 'Xbox Games Showcase 2022 Extended', this companion event is set to feature even more brand-new trailers, as well as extended looks at games shown in the main show and interview sessions with developers from the numerous studios under Microsoft.

It's still unclear how long the main event is, but the Extended Showcase has a 90-minute timer attached to it, the usual length of a dedicated Xbox showcase. It certainly looks like fan requests for more gameplay and less cinematic trailers have paid off.

Starfield screenshot

The Xbox Games Showcase 2022 Extended presentation kicks off at 10AM PT on Tuesday, June 14, with it going live on the official Xbox and Bethesda YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook portals. Like the company's other works, it will be broadcasted in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, and ASL.

While that's the Extended show, keep in mind the main event, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, will kick off on June 12 at 10AM PT.