Heretic and Hexen enhanced re-release unveiled with new content, out now

A surprise relaunch of the retro first-person shooters by Raven Software, Heretic and its sequel Hexen, happened today during QuakeCon 2025. Simply dubbed Heretic + Hexen, the classics that introduced several revolutionary elements to the genre, like vertical camera movement and inventory systems, are coming to almost all modern platforms while also touting new content and major enhancements. Watch the reveal trailer above.

Nightdive Studios, the developer that has been responsible for enhancing classics like Doom, System Shock series, and Blade Runner, had been working on this project for years alongside id Software and Bethesda.

The Heretic + Hexen enhanced package comes with 4K 120FPS gameplay, improved textures, modern accessibility options, controller support, a weapon carousel, a balance toggle, quick save support, and even an enhanced Tome of Power soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult.

Moreover, two all-new episodes are included in the package titled Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur, both developed by teams at id Software and Nightdive Studios. This bumps up the total number of campaign maps to 117.

On top of all the campaign maps and enhancements, cross-platform cooperative play online and deathmatch multiplayer have been added to the package too. Up to 16 players can jump in to play together in multiplayer. Support for community-published mods with an in-game mod browser has been confirmed as well.

The Heretic + Hexen re-release is out now for $14.99 as part of the surprise launch during QuakeCon 2025, and it is sparing no platforms. The package is available on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also jump into the game at no extra cost.

In another piece of good news, original owners of the classics on Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG will receive the new Heretic + Hexen as a free upgrade. The originals will still be available separately on Steam and GOG as optional downloads also.