Prime Gaming has Thief, Civilization III, and 10 more games for members in August

Amazon's brand-new Prime Gaming offer for the month is now starting to roll out. The latest August promotions tout four more waves of fresh games to claim. Members have over 10 PC games to claim this time, letting them add the extra games to their various gaming libraries as a part of this month's Prime offerings.

The latest list has some well-known games in its midst. This includes Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete from Firaxis Games for those wanting a go at the classic 4X title. Thief: Definitive Edition is a part of the offerings too, which is the 2014-released reboot developed by Eidos Montreal that follows Garrett, the Master Thief. Both games include all their post-launch DLC, too.

As usual, keep in mind that the titles are offered across a variety of stores but not on Steam. This involves keys for redeeming on the DRM-free GOG platform, Amazon's own games app, the Epic Games Store, and even the Microsoft Store to play via the Xbox app.

Here are all the announced incoming games and platforms they support, with three of them available to claim right now:

Available Now

Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) THIEF: Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) The Academy: The First Riddle (Amazon Games App)

August 14

FATE: The Traitor Soul (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Tin Hearts (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Necroking (GOG Code)

August 21

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Silver Box Classics (GOG Code)

August 28

Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Fantasy Empires (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector's Edition (Game Code)

Unlike giveaways that are seen in major storefronts like the Epic Games Store or Steam, these freebie periods for Prime members are active for a rather long time. This means many titles from previous months are still available for you to claim and add to your PC gaming libraries, too.

You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.