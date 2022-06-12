Hollow Knight: Silksong is a day-one Xbox Game Pass title

Over three years after its original announcement, the highly-anticipated Metroidvania title Hollow Knight: Silksong today received a gameplay trailer from Team Cherry at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Unfortunately, what's still not announced is when fans can pick up the tough as nails 2D action game. In any case, watch the action-packed gameplay above, featuring looks at brand-new enemies, environments, and bossfights.

It's great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers though, as the title was confirmed as a day one drop on the service across Xbox consoles and PC.

Leaving behind the Knight from the original game, Silksong offers Hornet as the main protagonist this time. Stuck in the haunted kingdom of Pharloom, the new needle wielding hero has a few differences compared to the Knight too, such as and the ability to heal quickly while on the move. The sequel is also said to be faster paced and more difficult than the original.

While a launch date is still not attached to Hollow Knight: Silksong, the Xbox Twitter account hinted that a release in the next 12-months is a definite possibility. However, it's recommended to wait until Team Cherry confirms a date before starting the hype train.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass.