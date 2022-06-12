Obsidian unveils Pentiment, a murder investigation game set in the 16th-century

Obsidian Entertainment is already working on Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded, but obviously that has not been deemed enough, as the studio revealed Pentiment at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today. Catch the trailer for this narrative adventure game headed by Obsidian Studio Design Director Josh Sawyer above.

Featuring a unique 2D graphics style and choice-based gameplay, Pentiment puts players into the shoes of Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist, during an especially unrestful period in 16th-century Germany.

Maler is forced to investigate a string of murders that span over two decades after inadvertently being involved with one to clear his name. Here's how the studio describes the multitude of methods the investigation can be handled:

"It will be up to players to decide Andreas’ choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders. One day he may be digging up a dead monk in the abbey cemetery, the next might be spent eavesdropping on peasant gossip at the ladies’ spinning bee. Every decision and accusation he makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come."

Pentiment is coming out this November across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with a $19.99 price tag. Xbox and PC Game Pass holders will be receiving their copy on day one for no extra cost.