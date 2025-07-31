Indie games Pilgrims and Keylocker are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday, and that means the Epic Games Store has new games for PC gamers to claim without having to open their wallets. The newly published giveaways on the store are replacing the Legion TD 2 offer from last week. This time, you can grab the indie games Pilgrims and Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your Epic Games Store's PC library.

Described as a playful adventure game, Pilgrims lands from Amanita Design, the studio that's responsible for hit releases like Machinarium and Samorost. In this title, players have another point-and-click adventure in their hands, offering a non-linear story progression experience that starts off with an adventurer seeking a boat ride.

The title touts having dozens of items and unique characters that can be used to help with the tasks that are thrown at the player, and there is no strict solution for any of the puzzles. It's also designed to be highly replayable.

Next, Keylocker is a turn-based rhythm JRPG from Moonana Games that's touting a cyberpunk aesthetic. Inspired by games like Chrono Trigger and the Mario & Luigi RPG series, the title has a mix of turn-based combat and real-time rhythm mechanics.

"Fuel your moves with the electric power of music in this unforgiving planet by using real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style," describes the developer. "Battle the authorities, unlock the secrets of Saturn, play on your own bands' concerts and hack into the network to bring an end to this corrupt system."

The Pilgrims and Keylocker giveaways on the Epic Games Store are now active, and they will last until August 7. PC gamers can add the duo to their library for no cost during the seven-day timeframe. As for next week, Road Redemption and 112 Operator are incoming as the latest freebies.