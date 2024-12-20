Instagram to introduce a generative AI video editing feature next year

Meta introduced its advanced Movie Gen family of media foundation AI models in October, capable of generating realistic videos with sound based on user-provided text prompts. Soon, Meta will bring an AI-powered video editing feature to Instagram, powered by Meta's Movie Gen AI model. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in a post on the platform that next year, the company will start testing a new AI video editing tool to allow users to tweak nearly every aspect of their videos with ease.

The new video editing feature will be aimed at empowering Instagram creators by simplifying the video editing process and allowing advanced transformations accessible to everyone, irrespective of their video editing skills. Mosseri shared a sneak peek into the feature, highlighting the feature's ability to transform videos with simple text prompts. The demo showcased impressive capabilities, where the background shifted and transformed seamlessly, harnessing AI technology. The feature also transformed Mosseri's overall appearance—even turning him into a felt puppet.

The demo also gave a glimpse at how adjustments like adding objects to the scene or accessorizing subjects can be done without distorting the video quality. The best part is that in the demo video, Mosseri rapidly moves his arms and face, but the AI video editing feature manages everything perfectly without a hint of lag. However, it should be noted that these are early previews, meant to make waves on the internet. The actual performance of the technology will only be clear once the feature is rolled out to the public.

Additionally, Instagram is currently testing the schedule direct messages (DMs) feature, which is also expected to be tested for the Threads app soon.