After Instagram, Threads to start testing scheduled posts feature

A few days ago, Instagram quietly added the option to schedule direct messages (DMs). This feature could prove useful for users, especially creators, and brands looking to send out messages at optimal times, as well as for regular users who would want to schedule a direct message across different time zones. Now, it appears that Meta will soon start testing the schedule posts feature for Threads.

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said, "We’ll soon start testing scheduled Threads posts, which we’ve been working on for months. Replies cannot be scheduled — we want to balance giving people more control to plan their Threads posts while still encouraging real-time conversation. If you’re in the test, let me know what you think."

The post scheduling feature on Threads will allow users to set a date and time for posts to go live. However, the post scheduling feature will apply to new posts, not replies as Meta wants to focus on real-time conversations. While Mosseri did not specify a launch date for the feature, he noted that the feature has been in development for months, hinting that a broader release could happen soon.

The feature will help brands and creators on Threads to manage their online presence, eliminating the need to rely on third-party scheduling options as the feature may soon be available natively. The post scheduling feature on Threads reflects Meta's strategy to lure businesses and professionals to the platform, which recently reached the 300 million+ monthly active users milestone. Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Threads now has 100 million+ daily active users, which is quite a feat as people are moving away from X and looking for more neutral alternatives.