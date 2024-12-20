Latest update makes it easier to find your replies and mentions on Bluesky

Bluesky has been a hit among users who are looking for a more neutral venue compared to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Bluesky has gained a lot of traction in the USA, especially after the US Presidential elections. The platform has been making new additions to make the platform more clean and feature-loaded. A new update is rolling out to the Bluesky Android and iOS apps, that introduces a bunch of new features.

According to the official post by Bluesky, the update v1.96 brings a new "Mentions" tab in the notifications area, making it easier for users to stay updated with replies and conversations in which they are tagged, eliminating the hassle of scrolling through all notifications to find mentions or replies.

📢 1.96 is rolling out now (2/6) The Notifications screen now has a tab called “Mentions,” so you can more easily keep up with your replies and conversations. — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-12-19T21:54:27.473Z

Also, if you decide to change your username on the bsky.social.platform to a custom domain, your old username will now be reserved for you. However, do note that only the most recent .bsky.social username will be saved, and it won't expire, giving you peace of mind that it doesn't get picked up by someone else.

Replies on the Bluesky platform are getting another update. In a previous update, Bluesky added the option to sort replies by "Hotness," which weighed replies based on the number of recent likes it has received. Now, the Bluesky update v1.96 adds a new settings button in threads to view replies as "Linear" or "Threaded." The "Linear" option displays replies in sequence, while the "Threaded" option indents replies within a conversation for better clarity.

📢 1.96 is rolling out now (4/6) You can now quickly change how replies are shown to you — with the settings button in post threads. — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-12-19T21:54:27.475Z

The update also introduces new visual changes with various improvements to the design and layout, ensuring that the navigation is smoother and more appealing. Lastly, Bluesky is also gaining support for three languages—Nepali, Khmer, and Romanian, allowing users to translate content into more languages.