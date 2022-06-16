Instax introduces Mini Link 2 smartphone printer with new filters to edit your photos

Continuing to promote photography using films and polaroids, Instax has recently launched the Instax Mini Link 2. But there may not be as many new features as some users would hope to see. While the smartphone printer comes in three new colors: white, blue, and pink, the design and dimensions are similar to its previous version. The material is the same plastic body with the option to insert microUSBs only.

However, there are a few noticeable features. The Instax Mini Link 2 has a "Fun Mode" option that allows landscape photography. Users can also zoom on their phone screens to see images. More editing functions have been added as well. New frames, stickers, and emojis are there to decorate photos. You can also draw doodles on photos directly using your smartphone screen or the printer.

The selected images can be printed by either tilting the printer or by swiping up on the smartphone screen. If you are a FUJIFILM X-S10 owner, you can do so directly using Instax Mini Link 2. You can also further print videos that have QR codes to play them on your smartphone.

The smartphone printer is set to launch in the coming week, on June 22 in the UK, and is available for pre-order. The recommended retail price is £114.99.

