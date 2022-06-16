Office apps get SketchUp support in the latest preview update

Microsoft has released a new preview update to test in the Office Insider program. Version 2206 with build number 15330.20114 is now available in the Current Channel (Preview) on Windows with one notable change: SketchUp files support, common in architecture, industrial design, product design, and mechanical engineering.

Users can now insert .skp files into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. To add an skp object, click Insert > 3D Models > This Device, and select the file you need. After that, Office lets you pan, zoom, and rotate the object to perfectly fit your document. You can learn more about SketchUp support in Office in a blog post on the official Office Insider website.

Here are other changes in the latest Office Preview update:

Excel: New Power BI dataflows connector Dataflows are a self-service, cloud-based data preparation technology that enables users to ingest, transform, and load data. With the new From Dataflows connector, you can now connect and import data from dataflows directly into Excel. Users are able to immediately load data into Excel or use Power Query to transform the data prior to loading it into the application. To use this feature, click Get Data on the Data tab and then select From Power Platform > From Dataflows. AutoFilter is faster and more efficient The AutoFilter function is now noticeably faster! These improvements were achieved by reducing memory usage and optimizing the filter’s comparison algorithm. The optimizations are especially noticeable on low-end devices that have less memory or slower CPU-to-memory throughput. Outlook: Search more of your email We’ve removed the limits in your email searches! Your Microsoft Search-powered Outlook searches are no longer limited to 1,000 results, as in the past. Now when you page through your search results, you’ll get an infinite scroll of email messages.

You can sign up for the Office Insider program by opening any Office app and clicking File > Account > Office Insider. Keep in mind that running preview software, such as Insider builds of Windows or Office, is not the best idea on mission-critical computers.