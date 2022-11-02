Intel's 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, dubbed Sapphire Rapids, launch January 10th

The 4th Generation of Intel's Xeon Scalable processors, previously code-named Sapphire Rapids, now have a launch date of January 10th 2023, following an announcement of a launch event that Intel will be hosting with its partners and customers.

This generation of processors will be succeeding the current batch of Ice Lake processors, and will bring new features to servers, which Alder Lake will be doing for desktop processors. Primarily features such as Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) DL Boost which will help with deep learning inference and training.

The primary new features and benefits that Sapphire Rapids will bring to servers, however, include compatibility with numerous new standards such as DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and Compute Express Link (CXL) 1.1.

The confirmation of the date of the launch event follows confirmation that Intel's product release qualifications have been met for the volume SKUs, and deployment is starting to ramp up across the business, which follows initial production that began earlier this year.

