Xiaomi unveils concept phone with an interchangeable lens camera



Xiaomi has unveiled a concept phone version of the recent 12S Ultra, which debuted in July with a 1-inch camera sensor and partnership with famous camera manufacturer Leica.

The concept, dubbed the "Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Phone" differs from the original in that it has not just one, but two, 1 inch, 50.3 megapixel camera sensors on the back of the phone, with the second situated in the centre of the rear of the device.

This second sensor has been designed to be able to mount and be fully compatible with all Leica M series lenses, but Xiaomi definitely isn't the first company to try its hand at phones with full camera lenses on the back.

The sensor itself is located under a piece of sapphire glass, rather than having an opening where it would be exposed to the environment as you would see on standard interchangeable lens cameras. The mount for the lens is not directly attached to the phone, however, requiring an adaptor to be fitted before the lens can be screwed into place.

It's not confirmed if the Concept variant of the 12S Ultra will be released to the mass market, however, if it is, it will likely cost considerably more than the current RRP of 5,999 Yuan (approx. $890) for the base model of the standard 12S Ultra.