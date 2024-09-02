Microsoft launches Mv3 High Memory virtual machines with improved price performance

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Mv3 (third version of M-series) High Memory (HM) virtual machines (VM) powered by 4th generation Intel Xeon processors (Sapphire Rapids) for customers of its Azure public cloud platform. With Mv3 HM VMs, users benefit from improved price performance, better resilience, greater flexibility, and support for RISE with SAP.

In an announcement, Microsoft said:

"Executing on our plan to have our third version of M-series (Mv3) powered by 4th generation Intel® Xeon® processors (Sapphire Rapids) across the board, we're excited to announce that Mv3 High Memory (HM) virtual machines (VMs) are now generally available. These next-generation M-series High Memory VMs give customers faster insights, more uptime, lower total cost of ownership and improved price-performance for their most demanding workloads."

With Mv3 HM VMs customers can choose virtual machines with varying amounts of memory ranging from 6 TB to 16 TB. Customers can decide how much memory they need for their applications without buying access to higher specs than they need. The vCPUs in the HM VMs range from 416 to 832.

Another performance enhancement is the Azure Boost integration which gives customers up to 2x more throughput to Azure SSD storage and up to 25% in network throughput compared to Mv2. Microsoft also said that Mv3 has been built from the ground up to better protect against failures in memory, disks, and networking for added resilience.

Microsoft also shared more details about Mv3 Very High Memory (VHM) virtual machines (VMs). It said that these VMs can support a massive 32 TB of memory making them suitable for very large in-memory databases and workloads. It continued on to say that these VHM VMs are optimized and certified for SAP HANA. The vCPUs in the VHM VMs range from 896 to 1,792.

To learn more about these new virtual machine offerings from Microsoft check out the pricing pages for Windows and Linux. The VMs are available in West Europe, North Europe, East US, and West US 2 Azure regions.