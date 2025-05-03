Intel's new GPU driver fixes display flickering in The Last of Us Part 2 and more

Intel has released a new graphics driver under version 32.0.101.6790. The update patches bugs in Warhammer 40000: Darktide, The Last of Us Part 2, and Blender. Here are the release highlights:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Warhammer 40000: Darktide (DX12) may exhibit black corruptions on textures. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: The Last of Us Part 2 (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruptions on shadows. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Blender may experience compatibility issues while interacting with camera gizmo.

The list of known bugs is the same as the one in the driver 32.0.101.6737 WHQL, plus one new known issue with Adobe Premiere Pro crashing intermittently on systems with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may experience an intermittent application crash.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio* V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Intel 32.0.101.6790 WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).