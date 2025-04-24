Intel releases new GPU driver with support for TES IV Remastered and Clair Obscur

Intel has released a new graphics driver for supported processors and discrete graphics cards. Version 32.0.101.6737 WHQL is now available for download with traditional performance improvements in certain games (up to 7% FPS uplift in Infinity Nikki) and support for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Here are the update highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6734 software driver for: Infinity Nikki (DX12) Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings



Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash while loading to gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12) may experience an intermittent crash on certain motherboards with Ray-Tracing on. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Users may experience less than expected performance while screen recording during gameplay on certain devices.

Video playback on external display may experience intermittent freeze while performing certain operations

Here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Returnal (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with Ray-Tracing settings turned on.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio* V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Intel 32.0.101.6737 WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).