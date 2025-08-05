JetBrains introduces Kineto, a no-code platform for building web apps

JetBrains has announced Kineto, a new no-code platform now in Early Access that lets you create and deploy websites and apps with a single detailed prompt. The company argues that millions of great ideas die on the vine because building even a simple app requires a complex technology stack and a professional team.

You describe what you want, from a personal blog to a fitness tracker, and Kineto builds the thing for you. It handles the user interface, the backend logic, and even the database without you needing to know the difference between Java and JavaScript. JetBrains claims that no one's been able to create a tool like Kineto before:

As of yet, nobody has been able to develop technology capable of doing this: website constructors increase web development speeds, but they still require your input to actually build a website, and while there are generative AI-generative platforms, these still need you to do some (vibe) coding. At this moment in time, there is no platform that allows people with no coding experience to build a ready-to-use app and actually enjoy the process of building it.

Kineto works by translating your prompt into a full application, but the real magic is in its so-called "Meta Layer" that lets you fine-tune the app's rules and functionality without starting over. This special mode allows you to directly verify and modify things like user roles and specific behaviors.

You, according to JetBrains, "don’t need to explain every single button or provide extensive references," as Kineto intuits the necessary components for you. It just asks for some basic design choices like a template, font, and color scheme to get started on a solid foundation.

After you submit your prompt, the platform gets to work on a fully functional prototype, which takes about 20 minutes. You can then tweak the results to add new features, change the design, or embed AI-generated illustrations directly through its chat-like interface. When you're happy with the application, you can publish it straight from the platform.

If you're interested, JetBrains invites you to join the waitlist here. Access will be available to a select group of users following a review of their applications. The company says it will give priority to people who already have a clear idea of what they want to build and will offer them full support from its team to polish the final app.

JetBrains has been going hard on AI lately. The company recently open-sourced Mellum, a specialized 4B parameter code completion model that's used in its other products.

If you use its AI Assistant, there's also good news, as it is now available as an extension in VS Code and has been since May.