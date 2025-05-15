JetBrains opens the IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2 Early Access Program to developers

JetBrains has opened its Early Access Program (EAP) for IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2 to developers, allowing them a first look at upcoming features. This development comes weeks after it brought multiple bug fixes and improvements to IntelliJ IDEA 2025.1.1, its flagship Java and Kotlin IDE. This EAP launch also follows closely on other activities from the company, which recently made CLion, its C and C++ IDE, free for non-commercial use as part of an effort to make its tools more accessible for learning and personal projects.

The Early Access Program is a regular practice for JetBrains, giving users a chance to test new functionalities before the official release. By participating, developers can provide feedback that helps shape the final version of the IDE. These EAP builds are free to use, though JetBrains notes they may be less stable than final releases.

For this EAP cycle, JetBrains is changing how it communicates updates. Instead of weekly blog posts for each new build, the company plans to publish digest posts. JetBrains explained this alteration:

For quite some time, we’ve published EAP blog posts weekly alongside new builds. This time, we’re modifying our communication approach – instead of weekly updates, we’ll be publishing digest posts highlighting more substantial and meaningful improvements. This way, you’ll get clearer, more complete updates without having to read in detail about every small incremental change.

Despite this change in communication rhythm, detailed release notes will still accompany each EAP build, with new features highlighted for easy identification.

For IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2, JetBrains is focusing on several key areas. These include ongoing quality enhancements, concentrating on fixing known issues and improving the IDE's overall reliability and performance. Significant attention will be given to remote development, aiming for smoother local file editing and better tool window behavior. Spring ecosystem support will see updates for Spring Modulith, improved GraalVM runtime support, and groundwork for Spring 7. Users can also anticipate notable UI improvements, such as reworked indexing progress bars. Other planned refinements cover plugin management, the HTTP Client, bundling the Workspaces plugin, ensuring Maven 4 compatibility from its release, and continuing the evolution of K2 mode for Kotlin.

If you're interested in trying out these early features, you can download the EAP build (IDEA 2025.2 EAP 1) here.