JetBrains releases IntelliJ IDEA 2025.1.1, bringing multiple bug fixes and improvements

Earlier today, we reported that JetBrains was making its CLion IDE free for non-commercial use. Now, the company has released a maintenance update for their flagship integrated development environment, IntelliJ IDEA. IntelliJ IDEA is a popular IDE primarily used for Java and Kotlin development, known for its intelligent coding features and extensive tooling.

This minor update brings the version number to 2025.1.1 and includes several bug fixes addressing specific issues that surfaced after the main 2025.1 release. The update resolves problems related to project imports with Maven, debugging failures with Gradle 7.x, and issues with the Git tool window filtering.

It also fixes compatibility issues with Java 24 when deploying to WildFly and ensures consistent functionality for features like Markdown preview, the Kotest tool window, and handling of terminal configurations using Zsh. Updates to the HTTP Client and annotation handling are also part of this release.

Here's the full changelog:

Setting backup and synchronization via Backup and Sync now works as expected upon authorization with JetBrains Account. IJPL-183565]

Debugging tests when using Gradle 7.x.x no longer fails. IDEA-369597

The IDE again correctly imports Maven projects that use several –add-exports arguments. IDEA-371005

The Paths filter in the Git tool window again works as expected, filtering branches according to the selected repository. IJPL-182203

Zsh with custom config files again works correctly in the IDE terminal. IJPL-184171

It is again possible to deploy applications to WildFly from the IDE when using Java 24. IDEA-369513

The Markdown preview is now consistently displayed. IJPL-59375

Text copied from tooltip popups via Option/Alt + click no longer includes unwanted HTML tags. IJPL-148514

The Kotest tool window is again consistently available and works as expected. IJPL-184686

It is now possible to disable the HTTP Client to encode special characters like +, @, %, and more in URLs so they are sent as is by adding the @no-auto-encoding annotation before the request. IJPL-65386, IJPL-66739

The IDE now correctly respects @Nullable on local variables when a default qualifier is used. IDEA-358087

You can get the 2025.1.1 update directly within IntelliJ IDEA, via the JetBrains Toolbox App, through snaps for if you use Ubuntu, or by downloading it from the JetBrains website.