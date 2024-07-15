Kasperky to lay off its US staff after the country bans its products

Kaspersky is due to close its US-based division very soon and lay off its staff who work there, according to a Zero Day report. The outlet said that Kaspersky had confirmed it would start winding down operating in the US beginning on July 20, including laying off employees.

Neowin reported in June that the US was set to ban Kaspersky products from being sold and then it delivered on that ban. Kaspersky initially said it would fight the ban in court but it's unclear if that's still the plan given this latest news of layoffs.

In a statement obtained by Zero Day, Kaspersky said:

"The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the U.S. legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable."

The security company said that less than 50 employees will be affected by the winding down in the US. Some of those affected reported that they are now receiving their severances but have not shared the details.

As an anti-malware tool, Kaspersky software holds a privileged position on Windows computers. The US government is concerned about Kaspersky's links to the Russian government in combination with the privileged position it holds on computers and worries data could be stolen from computers to the benefit of the Russian government which is heavily sanctioned due to its war in Ukraine.

In the initial report posted by Neowin before the ban was officially announced, it was said that the restrictions on Kaspersky would ban the download of software updates, resales, and licensing of Kaspersky products. Given this, it's important for organisations and businesses to find a replacement anti-malware solution to ensure that their computer systems stay safe from attackers.

The ban would also affect white-label products that integrate Kaspersky into their products under a different name. These companies would be notified so they can make the appropriate plans.

Source: Zero Day - Image via Depositphotos.com