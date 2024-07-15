SwiftKey Beta for Android now allows you to dictate and type at the same time

Microsoft SwiftKey offers more accurate autocorrection and predictions by learning your writing style, including the words, phrases and emojis. Today, Microsoft released a new update for the SwiftKey Beta app on the Google Play Store, which brings two key improvements.

First, the Voice typing feature receives a significant enhancement. Previously, when invoking Voice typing, you were unable to type using the keyboard simultaneously. With this update, you can now dictate and type at the same time, improving the overall typing experience. A similar voice typing feature is already available in Google's Gboard keyboard app.

Second, Microsoft has simplified splitting, shrinking, and floating your keyboard on larger devices and foldables. You can easily access these options under the new "Mode" option in the SwiftKey keyboard toolbar. SwiftKey supports the following layout modes, which you can also resize:

Full

One-Handed

Float

Thumb

Last year, Microsoft added several AI-powered features to SwiftKey for Android. Utilizing Microsoft Designer's Image Creator, SwiftKey can create custom stickers and generate brand-new images from text prompts. Leveraging the power of OpenAI's GPT-4, SwiftKey can rewrite your text in different tones, correct grammar, and more. With AI camera lenses, you can create photos, videos, and GIFs with various effects, including those powered by Snap. You can learn more about these features in detail here. These features are now available on both SwiftKey for Android and iOS.

This new SwiftKey beta update demonstrates Microsoft's continued commitment to improving the SwiftKey keyboard experience on Android, using the power of AI to offer users more creative and efficient ways to communicate. The combination of improved voice typing, customizable keyboard layouts, and AI-powered features makes SwiftKey Keyboard a compelling choice for Android users seeking a versatile and intelligent keyboard app.

You can download the SwiftKey Beta for Android here from the Google Play Store.