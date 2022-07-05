KB5014668: Fix for Windows 11 OS upgrade fail is ironically itself failing to install

Last month, Microsoft released its KB5014668 update (build 22000.776) to the Windows 11 Release Preview channel. The build brought several fixes and improvements and one of them was related to an OS upgrade fail issue. The changelog stated:

We fixed an issue that might cause an upgrade to Windows 11 (original release) to fail.

The build also brought in several other fixes like a DirectX 12 fix, as well as new features like Search Highlights. Later, the build was also released as an optional cumulative update for general users too and it also resolved the OS upgrade fail issue.

However, quite ironically, it looks like the KB5014668 update itself is actually failing to install on quite few PCs as user reports are pouring in throughout the internet, indicating that there is likely an issue related to the servicing of this build.

Here is an image of the Feedback Hub which shows several people are quite unhappy with this release as it is facing installation issues:

Many users are also complaining about the problem on Microsoft's forum and it looks like one of them, CamiAraceli, was able to fix the problem.

The person was apparently able to get in touch with Microsoft support which suggested doing an in-place upgrade. After several reboots, the user says they were finally successfully able to install the KB5014668 update. So in case you are having trouble installing this update, you can try out this method.

The KB5014668 update is also supposed to fix the Wi-Fi hotspot bug but you may be out of luck for a while now in case your system is refusing to take this update.

Are you also facing issues trying to install the KB5014668 update? Were you able to find another workaround or has the in-place upgrade fix it for you? Let us know in the comments below!