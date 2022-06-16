Windows 11 Build 22000.776 (KB5014668) fixes OS upgrade fail, DX12 issue, and more

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 Insiders on the Release Preview Channel. The new build 22000.776 (KB5014668), brings several bug fixes as well as some new features like IP address auditing.

Here are the changes and improvements:

New! We added IP address auditing for incoming Windows Remote Management (WinRM) connections in security event 4262 and WinRM event 91. This We fixed an issue that fails to log the source IP address and machine name for a remote PowerShell connection.

We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO. New! We made the SMB client and SMB server cipher suite order configurable using PowerShell. New! We introduced search highlights: Search highlights will present notable and interesting moments of what’s special about each day—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region. To see search highlights, click or tap on the search icon on your taskbar. For enterprise customers, search highlights will also feature the latest updates from your organization and suggest people, files, and more. Search highlights will roll out to Windows 11 customers over the next several weeks. We are taking a phased and measured approach. Broad availability will occur in the coming months. For group configuration information, see Group configuration: search highlights in Windows.

Moving on, following is the list of bug fixes in this build:

We fixed an issue that might cause an upgrade to Windows 11 (original release) to fail.

We fixed an issue that displays Japanese characters incorrectly in PowerShell.

We fixed an issue that affects the Cloud Clipboard service and prevents syncing between machines after a period of inactivity.

We fixed an issue that fails to hide the Windows Sandbox startup screen after Sandbox starts to run.

We fixed an issue that causes a device that has a Japanese system locale to stop working when you disable end-user-defined characters (EUDCs).

We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

We provided the ability to use a network proxy during Universal Print operations.

We fixed an issue that might cause playback of consecutive video clips to fail in games that use DirectX 12 (DX12).

We fixed an issue that causes certain games to stop working if they use the XAudio API to play sound effects.

We fixed an issue that affects some certificates chains to Root Certification Authorities that are members of the Microsoft Root Certification Program. For these certificates, the certificate chain status can be, “This certificate was revoked by its certification authority”.

We fixed an issue that prevents the use of Encrypted File System (EFS) files over a Web-based Distributed Authoring and Versioning (WebDAV) connection.

We fixed an issue that causes a domain controller to incorrectly write Key Distribution Center (KDC) event 21 in the System event log. This occurs when the KDC successfully processes a Kerberos Public Key Cryptography for Initial Authentication (PKINIT) authentication request with a self-signed certificate for key trust scenarios (Windows Hello for Business and Device Authentication).

We fixed an issue that prevents Bluetooth from reconnecting to some audio devices after you restart the devices.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error such as, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft NTLM authentication using an external trust to fail. This issue occurs when a domain controller that contains the January 11, 2022 or later Windows update services the authentication request, is not in a root domain, and does not hold the Global Catalog role. The affected operations might log the following errors: The security database has not been started. The domain was in the wrong state to perform the security operation. 0xc00000dd (STATUS_INVALID_DOMAIN_STATE).

We fixed an issue that causes the LocalUsersAndGroups configuration service provider (CSP) policy to fail when you modify the built-in Administrators group. This issue occurs if the local Administrator account isn’t specified in the membership list when you perform a replace operation.

We fixed an issue in which malformed XML inputs might cause an error in DeviceEnroller.exe. This prevents CSPs from being delivered to the device until you restart the device or correct the XML. We fixed an issue that might cause Windows 11 (original release) to stop working when you install an application and there is no network connectivity. We updated the Start menu to display Windows PowerShell when you right-click (Win + X) the Start button after you have uninstalled Windows Terminal.

We changed the name of the Your Phone app to Phone Link on the Settings page.

We fixed an issue that caused the Microsoft Surface Dial customization settings page to stop working.

Update: Seems Microsoft made a mistake with the build number. We've corrected it in our article.