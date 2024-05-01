Kerbal Space Program 2 studio Intercept Games is reportedly shutting down

The development team behind the space simulation sequel Kerbal Space Program 2, Intercept Games, may be closing its doors in the next couple of months. Eurogamer reports the game's publisher Take-Two Interactive has posted a closure notice for its Seattle offices, which is where the Take-Two-owned studio Intercept Games is based.

The WARN notice shows that 70 team members will be affected and that the closure will take place on June 28. Eurogamer also notes that a number of Intercept Games team members have posted notices on social media indicating they are now looking for work.

Take-Two recently announced it would be laying off 5 percent of its employees. It added at the time it would also be canceling some games along with "streamlining its organizational structure," In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz asking about the WARN notice, a company spokesperson reiterated those layoff announcements but did not go into any more details.

Take-Two first acquired the original Kerbal Space Program game in 2017. It first announced the sequel in 2019. Originally, the plan was to release the sequel in 2020, but its release date kept being pushed back. Kerbal Space Program 2 was finally launched in Early Access for the PC in February 2023.

Right now, there's no word on how the possible shutdown of Intercept Games will affect the future development of Kerbal Space Program 2. Game Developer got a statement from Take-Two stating that its Private Division publishing label " continues to make updates to Kerbal Space Program 2" but did not offer any more details.

In a post on the game's official forums last week, its creative director Nate Simpson offered lots of details about future updates to Kerbal Space Program 2, including word that the team is working on the big Colonies content update. At this time, it's unknown how a shutdown of Intercept Games will affect these plans.