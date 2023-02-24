Kerbal Space Program 2 arrives in Early Access complete with a cinematic trailer

Kerbal Space Program 2 is now available in early access for $49.99. The game can be obtained as a direct download, via Steam, or the Epic Games Store. If this is a title you’re interested in, it’s worth buying it during the Early Access as Private Division, the game’s publisher, says the price is expected to be increased at the 1.0 release, whenever that may be.

The system requirements for this title seem to be very demanding on the memory and graphics front, the minimum and recommended requirements are as follows:

System Requirements Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5 6400 @ 2.7 GHz or AMD Athlon X4 845 @ 3.5 GHz Intel i5-11500 @ 2.7GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core @ 3.6GHz Memory 12 GB 16 GB Graphics nVidia RTX 2060 w/ 6GB VRAM or nVidia GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon 5600XT w/ 6GB VRAM nVidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Disk 45GB 45GB

One of the interesting things about buying the game during Early Access is that you’ll see major upgrades rolled out periodically. The developers say upgrades will include new star systems, interstellar travel technologies, colonies, multiplayer, and more. As an Early Access player, you’ll be able to contribute feedback and play the updates as soon as they’re released.

Notable new features in this game over its predecessor include improved onboarding to help novice players, customizable parts and new space-flight technology, new environments to visit and explore, new tools to optimize and plan complex manoeuvres, and immersive sounds and music. If you want to pick up the game head over to the Private Division website and purchase it in your preferred format.