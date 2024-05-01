You can now use Anthropic's Claude directly on your iPhone through its dedicated app

Anthropic has launched its popular chatbot Claude on iOS along with a Teams plan as well. Claude now joins OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini for AI models that boast exclusive apps and its app is available to both free and paid users.

The app users Anthropic's Claude 3 Sonnet by default for free users. If you want to use Claude 3 Opus, the company's latest and greatest, you'd need to get Claude Pro which costs $20/month.

With the Claude iOS app, users can also take and upload photos to ask about the content present for free. OpenAI's ChatGPT, on the other hand, doesn't allow users to upload images without getting the paid version - ChatGPT Plus.

Anthropic has announced more features on its Teams plan including increased usage, access to the full Claude 3 model family, a 200K context window, admin tools and billing management, and all Pro features. The Claude 3 model family includes Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku. The 200k context window is useful for companies and allows them to process long documents, discuss complex topics, and maintain multi-step conversations.

In the coming weeks, Anthropic also plans to release additional features intended for collaboration. The company says it will add features such as "citations from reliable sources to verify AI-generated claims, integrations with data repositories like codebases or CRMs, and iterating with colleagues on AI-generated documents or projects, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and safety."

It has become more important than ever for AI companies to provide sources or citations from where they are generating the content. Earlier today, a consortium of eight daily newspapers sued OpenAI and Microsoft for alleged copyright infringement. Anthropic has also been sued by major music publishers alleging that its AI model has been trained on copyrighted song lyrics without proper licensing.

For those interested, you can try the Claude app on iOS by clicking here.