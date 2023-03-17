Latest Edge 111 Stable brings native Adobe Acrobat PDF reader to Microsoft

Last month, Microsoft announced that it was natively embedding Adobe Acrobat PDF engine into Edge's built-in reader. This is meant to provide users with enhanced experience and better features, including better text selection, read-aloud narration, more accurate colors and graphics to current PDF files, along with better security and performance features overall. With the latest Stable update, version 111.0.1661.44, which came out earlier today, Microsoft has begun rolling out this feature. As such, it also adds a couple of new policies that enable these features.

  • New Microsoft Edge PDF experience policy. As part of the Adobe and Microsoft collaboration to re-envision the future workplace and your digital experiences, we are natively embedding the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine into the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader, with a release scheduled in March 2023. Administrators can start testing the new Microsoft Edge PDF reader which is powered by the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine by enabling the NewPDFReaderEnabled policy.

