Microsoft 365 app for Android now lets you quickly jump into files you opened recently

Microsoft recently announced AI-driven feature called Microsoft 365 Copilot for all its productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and others. Besides using Artificial Intelligence in Microsoft 365 apps, the software giant is working on something very basic yet useful for Android users.

Microsoft has announced a new feature for the Recent tab in Microsoft 365 app on Android. As you might have guessed already, the Recent tab is the home for files you opened previously in the app. In other words, it can help you quickly jump into files you opened recently in the app. On top of that, the Recent tab in the Microsoft 365 app will also include files you open using Microsoft apps as well as third-party apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, and more, thus eliminating the need for browsing or launching the source app to access those files.

However, the new Recent tab is available only for Insiders running version 16.0.16227.20076 or later of the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Android.

Features that Microsoft tests with Insiders are never perfect. Similar is the case with the new functionality in the Recent tab in Microsoft 365 app for Android. According to the official Office Insider blog post, it has the following known issue:

You may need to close and re-open the app couple of times before the feature works as expected.

Microsoft has also mentioned that the feature will be rolled out to Insiders in phases, so not everyone will get it on the same day.