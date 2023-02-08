Microsoft Edge to embed Adobe Acrobat PDF features starting in March

The Microsoft Edge web browser already has an embedded PDF reader to read documents in that file format without having to use an external reader. However, starting in March 2023, Edge will get a bunch of new and improved PDF features, thanks to a newly revealed agreement with Adobe.

Microsoft has announced that March will see Edge get an update that will add the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine inside the browser's built-in reader. This addition will give Windows 10 and 11 Edge users more PDF features, including better text selection and read-aloud narration. It will also add more accurate colors and graphics to current PDF files, along with better security and performance features overall.

If users want even more PDF features in Microsoft Edge, including the conversion of PDFs to other file formats and full editing capablities, they can purchase an Adobe Acrobat subscription. This will be able to be handled inside the Edge browser, so users won't have to leave it to get the upgrade.

Microsoft will add the new PDF reader in stages, starting in March for IT-managed PCs with an opt-in choice. Ultimately, the current PDF reader in Edge will be discontinued by Microsoft in March 2024.