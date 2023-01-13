Latest SwiftKey version on Android gives a new way to change your app language

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app went dead last November on iOS devices, only to go live again for iPhone users after a month. However, no such confusion is happening with the SwiftKey Android app on Google Play Store. In contrast, it's gaining new features or changes every so often.

Microsoft is rolling out a noteworthy new feature for SwiftKey Keyboard on Android via an app update on Google Play Store. Taking the app to version 8.10.30.11, the update enables users to change the app language from Android system settings. However, only Android 13 users will get this privilege and not anyone running an older version of the operating system.

Besides a new way to change the app language, the latest version of SwiftKey also has a fix for issues in the accessibility description for radio buttons for theme selection. That's all that is new in the latest version of Microsoft SwiftKey. You can still read the full official changelog of the latest SwiftKey Keyboard update on Android if there is a need.

Fixed accessibility description for radio buttons for theme selection

SwiftKey main app language can now be set via Android 13 system settings

You can download the Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app on your Android phone from Google Play Store. You can also click on this link that will redirect you to the SwiftKey download page.